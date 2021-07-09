Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Price Target at $60.92

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

