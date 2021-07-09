Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.