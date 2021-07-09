Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CEMEX (CX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CEMEX (NYSE: CX):

6/28/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/28/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.50 to $9.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – CEMEX is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 5,347,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,969. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

