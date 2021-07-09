Analysts Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.87. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of AMG opened at $170.56 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

