Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,669 shares of company stock worth $2,945,875 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

