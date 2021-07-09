Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $467.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

