Analysts Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,494. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,028,798 shares of company stock worth $32,938,632 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.