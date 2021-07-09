Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $31.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.29 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $125.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 203.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

