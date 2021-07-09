Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $31.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.29 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $125.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
CLPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
