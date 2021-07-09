Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.75 billion and the lowest is $10.97 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.44 billion to $52.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.92. 50,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,321. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

