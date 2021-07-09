Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

