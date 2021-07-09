Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.64 million, a PE ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.