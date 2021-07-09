Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) PT Raised to $6.20

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $4.40 to $6.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.11.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 257.95% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.