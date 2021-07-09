AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by S&T Bank

S&T Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.