American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 90.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,844 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $48.30 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

