American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.