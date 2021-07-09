AMEPAY (AME) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $93,799.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00124407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00165006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,456.12 or 0.99822428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00947250 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.