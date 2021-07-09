Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,962,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $19.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,711.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,345.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

