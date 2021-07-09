Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.