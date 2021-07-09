Amalgamated Bank Sells 832 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $278,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.52 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.