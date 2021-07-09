Amalgamated Bank Sells 202 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $70.10 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.