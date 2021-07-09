Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Cannae by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 70.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

