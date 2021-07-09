Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MATX stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,850.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

