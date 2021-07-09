Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $101.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.