Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

