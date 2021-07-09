Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Down 12.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares were down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 18,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,701,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 14,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 9,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,000 shares of company stock worth $958,660 in the last 90 days.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

