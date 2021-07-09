ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of ALXO opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

