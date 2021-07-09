Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0699 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $419,863.51 and approximately $37,058.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00163467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,984.72 or 1.00356064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00948395 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

