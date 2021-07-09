Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Sells $166,650.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 474,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,244 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.