Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Sells $166,650.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 474,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,244 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
