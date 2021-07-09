Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LNT opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

