Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 763,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

