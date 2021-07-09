Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Up 4.6%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 19,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 495,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $918.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

