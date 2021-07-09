Alliance Data Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,362 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the typical volume of 842 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $75,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

