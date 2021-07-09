Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

