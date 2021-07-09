Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.