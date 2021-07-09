Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $3,157,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 16.8% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 313,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

