Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $17,649,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,631 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $290.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.