AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $611.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

