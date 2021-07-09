AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 5.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.52. 103,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 239,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) by 212.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

