AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 5.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.52. 103,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 239,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.
