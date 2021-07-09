Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.