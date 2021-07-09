Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aegon were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000.
NYSE:AEG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
