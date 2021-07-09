AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.