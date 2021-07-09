Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.55

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $213.55 and last traded at $211.59, with a volume of 2210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.51.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $152,907,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.