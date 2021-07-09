Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 389,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Adobe worth $1,180,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.7% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 145,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.78. 36,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

