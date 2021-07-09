adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

adidas stock opened at €313.30 ($368.59) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €293.82.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

