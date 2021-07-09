Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $385,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 429,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,009. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

