AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.