Acutus Medical (AFIB) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 180 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Acutus Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

81.1% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.06 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.16 billion $77.46 million 72.13

Acutus Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acutus Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 905 3865 7138 191 2.55

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Acutus Medical peers beat Acutus Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

