Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director Buys $560,000.00 in Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $17.78 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

