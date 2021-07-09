Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.68. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $920.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

