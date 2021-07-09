ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ABM opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $55.48.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABM has been the subject of several research reports. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.
In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
