ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

